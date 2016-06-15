Officials ID man shot, killed near Columbus swimming pool Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that's left one man dead near Double Churches Rd. on Wednesday.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that 24-year-old Demonde Donya Dicks, Jr. of Jonesboro, GA was found lying near the basketball courts and pool at Double Churches Park.

He was pronounced dead at 3:47 p.m. from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Muscogee Co. Coroner is on scene behind the Double Churches Rd. swimming pool. Police says shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/9LTXutc58o — Roslyn Giles (@roslynwtvm) June 15, 2016

Police arrived at basketball courts near the Double Churches swimming pool following reports of shots fired.

Heavy police presence behind the Double Churches Rd. swimming pool. Police confirm shots fired. pic.twitter.com/m3fOwuZenb — Roslyn Giles (@roslynwtvm) June 15, 2016

No suspects have been named at this time. Witnesses say three suspects were spotted fleeing the scene following the shooting.

The pool has been shut down pending the investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

