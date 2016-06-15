Miss Georgia contestants visit children in Columbus hospital

While gearing up to take home a crown, the ladies of the Miss Georgia pageant took part of the day off to give back to kids in the valley.

The Children's Miracle Network is the official platform of the Miss America organization and has raised more than $13 million for the cause since 2007 nationwide.

To take part in the organization's national initiative, Miss Georgia contestants visited Midtown Medical on Wednesday to create crafts for the pediatric patients. and to learn about the Children's Miracle Network and how they can become involved at a local level

The Miss America organization has contributed tens of thousands of community services hours like Wednesday's visit to the organization as well.

This year's pageant marks the 72nd annual event for the Peach State. Beyond community service, the pageant also judges women on talent, evening gown, and swimsuit categories.

