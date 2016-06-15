XQ: The Super School Bus stops in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Some Phenix City schools are finalists for the final round of a competitive $1 million gr ant.



The money will help build a new high tech innovative high school in the community.



This gr ant Phenix City schools are up for is called XQ-The Super School project. The gr ant would award them a $10 million gr ant of a total of $50 million between five other schools in the U.S.



It would allow them to develop and build a state of the art facility that will focus on telematics, cyber-security, and cutting edge technology.



Student, administrators, and the community came up with the idea called Area 21-Where Innovation and the Future Begin.



"We had to show how we would spend 10 million dollar over the next five years. This facility is a 20,000 plus square foot facility and the estimated cost of this facility is about $5 million and we would have all types of classes within this facility including a drone class, a cyber security class." said Randy Wilkes, Phenix City School Superintendent.



The school district is asking the community to come out on Tuesday, June 21 for the Super School Bus Tour in the Central Parking lot.



From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., you will be able to tour the X-Q Bus and exhibits to experience an interactive tech classroom. There will also be live entertainment, a documentary filmed, and other activities for the whole family.



Phenix City schools will know if they are a winner for the new school that will be housed on the campus of Central High School in August.

