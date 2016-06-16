UPDATE: Search efforts continue for missing Columbus teen at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTVM) – Rescue officials at Myrtle Beach said that one teen is missing and another teen has been rescued from the ocean on Thursday.

Officials have continued their search for a 14-year-old male following a distress in the ocean call on Thursday afternoon, according to our sister station WMBF News in Myrtle Beach. The incident occurred near 73rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says search crews worked through the night into Friday, and extra watercraft resources are being gathered to be deployed.

The rescued teen, who is the younger brother of the teen that’s still missing, was saved by at least one lifeguard and a bystander.

The brothers, who are from Columbus, were vacationing in Myrtle Beach.

Officials and rescue resources, including the U.S. Coast Guard were searching, but the search had to be temporarily suspended early Thursday evening due to lightning in the area.

According to multiple reports, however, portions of Myrtle Beach were under red flag warnings just before the boys were seen in distress.

This is a developing story – check back for more updates.

Information from WMBF News in Myrtle Beach, SC contributed to this report.

Copyright 2016 WTVM via WMBF News. All rights reserved.