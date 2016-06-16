Victory Drive Walmart opens Wednesday, gives south Columbus a boost

Thousands of cars already travel down Victory Drive daily, but there may be an increase in traffic due to the opening of the new Walmart.



"It's been a journey. About 10 years ago I heard that this was in the making for a store to come on the south side," said Quacheryl Pugh, Walmart store manager.



Managers hired close to 200 more workers for the store. Pugh says a Walmart was needed for South Columbus.



"The growth of the south side. I'm proud for us to be the start for that growth. For us to be over here. They're a lot of other buildings and companies coming in," said Pugh.



Businesses are already moving in. A strip mall sits in the same parking lot as the store. A-1 Pawn Shop previously sat where Walmart is now and relocated in a new building in the same area. They're hoping to see more customers come through the doors.



"They are the kind of people that we'll probably be doing business with us along with the customers they bring to Walmart," said Orbie Faircloth, owner of A1 Pawn Shop.



Pugh is relocating from the Buena Vista Road store along with all her employees. Unlike that store, the Victory Drive location is a 24-hour SuperCenter with a deli, grocery and a gas station.



"It's for everyone. It's nice, it's clean. We want to keep it that way. We want this side of town to be a place where everyone wants to come," said Pugh.



The grand opening is set for Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 a.m.



For those who are still shopping at the Buena Vista Road store, that location will close Tuesday, June 21 at 6 p.m.



That store had been open for 30 years and is 80,000 square feet. The Victory Drive store will be a 159,000 square feet.



