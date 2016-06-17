RCSO investigating cause of injuries resulting in man’s death

Russell Co. Sheriff Heath Taylor shows the injuries James Ayers sustained prior to his death last week. (Source: WTVM)

RUSSELL CO., AL (WTVM) – Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said his office is investigating the circumstances that led to a man's death last week.

James Ayers, 30, called first responders to his home on Meadowood Drive off Hwy. 80 on June 9 with various injuries to his head and upper body, Taylor said. Law enforcement said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on June 9.

When he first spoke with law enforcement, Ayers said he did not remember what happened or indicate what caused his injuries. Sheriff Taylor said Ayers died on Saturday, June 11 due to trauma-related brain injuries.

The sheriff said that the Alabama Department of Forensic Science medical examiner's autopsy reported that Ayers was struck by some type of vehicle.

Law enforcement has video of Ayers walking alongside the roadway after he was injured, and shows a passerby stopping to help the him.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Investigator Brent Hopkins at (334)-664-9854 or call the sheriff’s office (334)-298-6535.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

