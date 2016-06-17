Columbus NAACP remembers the Charleston 9 one year later

The NAACP is remembering the nine people killed during bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church one year ago.



The president for the Columbus, GA chapter says the organization is still in shock over the massacre.

Along with most of the country, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is still mourning the loss of the 49 people killed during the mass shooting in Orlando last weekend.



However, they haven't forgotten about the nine worshipers killed during bible study on June 17, 2015 in Charleston, SC.



Tonza Thomas, President of the Columbus Branch of the NAACP, says they're still heartbroken and upset over the loss of life.



"I think it's because so many mass shooting has taken place, particularly because it was faith-based oriented is the real issue. I think people are still grieving from it. You should feel safe at church if not at home. We know you can't feel safe at school anymore nor at a nightclub," said Thomas.



Thomas and the NAACP as a whole are asking lawmakers and lobbyists to propose safer gun laws and restricting access to assault rifles without imposing on the individuals right to bear arms.



The civil rights organization is asked people across the nation to pause for one minute of silence at 9:05 p.m. to honor the victims and families of Charleston, Orlando and anyone who has fallen victim to hate.



Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.















