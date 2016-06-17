Family of Double Churches Park shooting victim speaks out, holds vigil

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Grieving family members were the first to mark the spot where Demonte "DJ" Dicks Jr., 24, was shot and killed earlier this week.



The rain sent everyone running for cover, but not until everyone got their chance to say goodbye to a son, brother and friend.



Nini Antoine, DJ's stepmother, said she and DJ's siblings were blessed to have him in their lives.

"He was always blessing you with a great smile, a wonderful personality," Antoine said.



Family all the way from Atlanta made the drive down to Double Churches Park in Columbus, lighting candles at a vigil held for Dicks.



"I love him," said Brandie Star, DJ's aunt. "I love my nephew and he'll be missed dearly," she said.



Other relatives, like DJ's other aunt Jaala Brown took the time to thank Columbus Police for their efforts in finding one of the men believed to be responsible for DJ's death.



"There's actually someone that's going to pay or hopefully have justice for doing what they've done," Brown said. "That helps the family get through even more trying times."



Police have arrested 19-year-old Jacquawn Clark, who's been charged with Dicks' murder. However, investigators are still looking for Akeveius Powell, 21, and Derain Waller, 25.



Everyone huddled under the roof of a park kiosk told WTVM unnecessary violence is what took DJ's life.



"I just wish the violence would stop" said DJ's great aunt, Robin Hairston, "and we could all be together as one and love one another."

