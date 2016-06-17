West Point infant found dead after tree falls on house

A West Point infant has died after a tree fell on the house following severe weather.

On June 17 at about 5:30 p.m., the West Point Fire Department and West Point Police Department responded to the 1200 block of E. 8th Street in reference to a tree that had fallen on a house as a result of a severe thunderstorm.

The call was dispatched simultaneously due to there being occupants inside the dwelling.

Upon arrival it was determined that there was an infant still inside and unresponsive. Troup County Deputy Coroner arrived on scene a short time later and pronounced the infant deceased. The parents were also on scene and notified.

Multiple media outlets are reporting the name of the 7-month-old child is Kyren Davis.

Family friends who drove by to see the damage Saturday morning say the infant child was only a few months old. On-lookers also added that it was scary to see something so tragic happen close to home, and that it could have been anyone's house or family experiencing such devastation.

Neighbors say that Friday's storm was so strong they couldn't even hear the tree crash into the home.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the Red Cross helped the family find food and housing for the night, and they will continue to work with them to find long-term accommodations.

