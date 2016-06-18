Miss Capital City Patricia Ford crowned Miss Georgia 2016

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new Miss Georgia has been crowned in the Fountain City.

Patricia Ford, Miss Capital City, has won the title tonight in Columbus. She follows Adeline Kenerly as Miss Georgia, who was crowned when Betty Cantrell was named Miss America in 2015.

The new Miss Georgia is Georgia Tech grad Patricia Ford! 2nd time in 3 years a Yellow Jacket has won. #MissGA2016 ?? pic.twitter.com/2hbyfxwT7l — GeorgiaTech (@GeorgiaTech) June 19, 2016

The 72nd Annual Miss Georgia Pageant comes to an end after a week of festivities.

In all, 98 women from across the state competed for academic scholarships and the titles of 2016 Miss Georgia and 2016 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen.

On top of winning the crown, Ford will receive $15,000 in scholarship awards, and the opportunity to compete in the 2017 Miss America pageant starting on Sept. 2, 2016, in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss Houston County’s Outstanding Teen, Kelsey Hollis, was then selected as the 2016 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen on Friday. Hollis will receive $2,500 in scholarship awards, and the opportunity to compete in the 2016 Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition starting on Aug. 2, 2016, in Orlando, FL.

More details to come.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.