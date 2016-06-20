Taco Bell runs 'steal a taco' promotion on Tuesday, June 21

(WTVM) – The Golden State Warriors may not have won the entire war, losing in Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers 93-89 on Sunday, but taco lovers are glad they won at least one of the battles.

Because the Warriors “stole” a road win – Game 4’s 108-97 win in Cleveland – customers can snatch up a Doritos Locos taco for free!

Customers can only grab their free taco on June 21 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“At Taco Bell, we love to champion the underdog and rally behind sports’ most exciting moments,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Taco Bell Corp. “Stealing an NBA road game gives the away team an edge, and now it can win America a taco."

And no - you don't have to buy anything to get your Taco Tuesday on!

