Columbus Black History Museum needs funds to remain open

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Artifacts of people like Ma Rainey and William Spencer found at the Columbus Black History Museum help piece together the rich history of Columbus, but now we're learning the museum may be forced to close if it's not funded by the end of the week.

The museum was founded in 2004 by Johnnie Warner who managed the museum until December of 2015.

The new Executive Director David Gillarm says the museum had 10 business memberships and 50 individual memberships when he started.

Although he's seen a handful of new members Gillarm says the existing members have not yet renewed their memberships.

"The way the museum operates financially, is strictly off of donations or memberships. Since the museum has been in operation since 2004 we have never received any City, State or Federal funding,”

Gillarm volunteers at the museum 25 hours a week and says the museum needs at least $1,000 by the end of the week in order to remain open.

He says purchasing a membership or making a donation will help and all contributions are tax deductible.

The Columbus Black History Museum is located at 315 8th Street.

