Man sets himself on fire at LaGrange gas station

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – A man reportedly doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire, according to an account in the LaGrange Daily News on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old man, who is not identified, reportedly reached for a cigarette inside his car after he poured gasoline on himself, witnesses told the newspaper.

A third witness took a fire extinguisher and put out the fire as others called 911. The man was transported to a hospital via helicopter, and his condition is unknown.

This incident took place at the Summit Gas Station, located at 3142 Hogansville Road, the newspaper confirmed.

A witness told the Daily News that the man was “completely on fire” with “10-foot flames.”

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.