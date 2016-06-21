Last minute financial aid for incoming college students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - There's a lot of excitement and questions for families and students gearing up to take on the collegiate world for the first time.

From new freedoms to big financial commitments, there's a lot to explore before school starts in the Fall. Columbus State University administrators say orientation can help make that transition as smooth as possible.

"A lot of students are really excited, and they're eager to have that independence," said Student Life Director Melissa Dempsey.

While students juggle a new social life and academic work load, many parents are focused on keeping things cost effective.

"Scholarships, funding, whether it's federal aid or state aid," said Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Gina Sheeks.



Along with the traditional expenses like tuition and books, one big cost comes from decking out dorm rooms.



"It's important to know what to purchase when moving into a dorm for the first time, and not to over-purchase. It's important to know the roommate selection process. It's also important to know about financial aid opportunities," said Sheeks.



Administrators say there are still last-minute financial aid options you can get involved in, like work-study programs and grants.

"Work study is an opportunity based on aid and need that they can take a university or campus position to work and gain some funding for themselves," said Dempsey.

CSU administrators also say they offer different orientations for different types of students to better cater to questions and concerns, like first time student groups, transfer and nontraditional students, and groups for first-generation parents.

The university will host six more orientation opportunities that run until Aug. 5.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.