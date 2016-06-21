Columbus man sees brother get shot, take last breath - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man sees brother get shot, take last breath

(Source: family) (Source: family)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The family of a Columbus man gunned down Saturday night is speaking out about the tragic ordeal. 

When the shooting happened, family and friends were at a birthday party for another friend when suddenly an argument between the victim and the alleged suspect ensued.

Tremel Cobb was an eyewitness to the shooting.  He said he saw his brother, 25-year-old Kenneth Holloway, Jr. take his last breath as he laid on the ground at 17th Avenue and Cusseta Road around 10 p.m.

“A good friend of mine told me to move out the way, she could assist him with CPR. So, I moved out the way so she could assist him with CPR and he stopped breathing,” added Cobb.

Cobb says Holloway and Torrance Menefee, the suspected killer, came to the party together and had been together practically all day.

“Only thing I would tell him is turn yourself in. You can't run and you can't hide. We have pictures of this man at the club with us. My mother used to braid his hair, that's how we met him,” explained Cobb. 

Holloway’s wife Tierra Matthews said she spoke to her husband about an hour before the shooting.

“He said his friend [Torrance Menefee] was going to bring him home,” Matthews said.    

But instead of greeting her husband of three years at the door that night, she received a phone call informing her that Holloway had been shot.

She then rushed to the scene and later learned the grim reality that Holloway had passed after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police are still searching for Menefee. A murder warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with Holloway’s death.

If you know where Holloway may be, you’re asked to contact the Robbery and Homicide Division at the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved. 
 


 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly