Columbus man sees brother get shot, take last breath

The family of a Columbus man gunned down Saturday night is speaking out about the tragic ordeal.

When the shooting happened, family and friends were at a birthday party for another friend when suddenly an argument between the victim and the alleged suspect ensued.

Tremel Cobb was an eyewitness to the shooting. He said he saw his brother, 25-year-old Kenneth Holloway, Jr. take his last breath as he laid on the ground at 17th Avenue and Cusseta Road around 10 p.m.

“A good friend of mine told me to move out the way, she could assist him with CPR. So, I moved out the way so she could assist him with CPR and he stopped breathing,” added Cobb.



Cobb says Holloway and Torrance Menefee, the suspected killer, came to the party together and had been together practically all day.



“Only thing I would tell him is turn yourself in. You can't run and you can't hide. We have pictures of this man at the club with us. My mother used to braid his hair, that's how we met him,” explained Cobb.



Holloway’s wife Tierra Matthews said she spoke to her husband about an hour before the shooting.

“He said his friend [Torrance Menefee] was going to bring him home,” Matthews said.

But instead of greeting her husband of three years at the door that night, she received a phone call informing her that Holloway had been shot.



She then rushed to the scene and later learned the grim reality that Holloway had passed after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.



Police are still searching for Menefee. A murder warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with Holloway’s death.



If you know where Holloway may be, you’re asked to contact the Robbery and Homicide Division at the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

