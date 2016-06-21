Financial card skimmers constantly on the rise

The Columbus Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit says people using devices to steal debit or credit card information is on the rise once again.



The financial crimes unit says there are different ways and methods to capture your credit card information.

Individuals are using various machines and skimmers, some at the gas pumps, some through waitresses and waiters at different restaurants to take your card information.

A skimmer is a device used to retrieve the card number when that card is used in a financial transaction.



Police say people need to monitor their accounts at all times and make sure the last four numbers on their card matches up with the numbers on the receipts when making purchases.



"Once they get their credit card information they are able to duplicate the cards either on blank Visa cards they purchase or prepaid cards they purchase and then reload your information on the cards," said Sgt. John Bailey.



In a current investigation, the Financial Crimes unit is asking for the public's help in identifying two men as persons of interest in a skimming case in Columbus.



Police say people can buy the card skimmers online. It's not a crime to own one but it's what you do with the device that can lead to a felony charge.



