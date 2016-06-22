Queen Elizabeth II politely expresses gratitude for birthday wishes through Twitter

(WTVM) – The Queen of England expressed her gratitude for the many birthday wishes she received through Twitter on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II showed her gracious and contemporary demeanor as she politely tweeted to her followers.

“I am most grateful for the many digital messages of goodwill I have received and would like to thank you all for your kindness,” Queen Elizabeth tweeted.

I am most grateful for the many digital messages of goodwill I have received and would like to thank you all for your kindness. Elizabeth R. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2016

To confirm: it really was the queen herself, the Royal Family stated, “This tweet was personally sent by Her Majesty The Queen.”

And if those tweets weren’t adorable enough for you check out the picture that actually shows the Queen herself tweeting out to those who sent her birthday messages.

The Queen has tweeted to thank all who have sent messages of goodwill on social media for her Birthday #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/twpdSJeGXf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2016

