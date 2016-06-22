Chick-fil-A to replace Off Price Furniture building on Manchester Expy.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A favorite fast food restaurant will be taking over the location of a local furniture store in midtown Columbus.

According to Terry Vaughn with the City of Columbus Inspections Department, Chick-fil-A will be taking over the location at 2730 Manchester Expy. at Armour Road, where Off Price Furniture recently moved from.

Two more businesses are coming to existing shopping centers:

Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Cross Country Plaza, located at 3201 Macon Rd.

Dunkin Donuts is opening at 6053 Veterans Pkwy.

No time table was given on the opening of these new businesses.

