Chick-fil-A to replace Off Price Furniture building on Manchester Expy.

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A favorite fast food restaurant will be taking over the location of a local furniture store in midtown Columbus. 

According to Terry Vaughn with the City of Columbus Inspections Department, Chick-fil-A will be taking over the location at 2730 Manchester Expy. at Armour Road, where Off Price Furniture recently moved from. 

Two more businesses are coming to existing shopping centers: 

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Cross Country Plaza, located at 3201 Macon Rd. 
  • Dunkin Donuts is opening at 6053 Veterans Pkwy. 

No time table was given on the opening of these new businesses. 

