Columbus radio legend honored at funeral

A Columbus radio legend was celebrated Wednesday afternoon during the services for his home-going celebration.

Known by many for his morning show "McGinness in the Morning", Val McGinness passed away June 15 of natural causes at the age of 67.

He worked in Nashville, Milwaukee and Montgomery before retiring in Columbus.



"Val McGinness had one of the best voices," says Brian Waters, afternoon radio personality and program director of 103.7 Lite FM.



McGinniss' former colleagues at PMB say he was willing to share his wealth of knowledge about the broadcasting industry and served as a mentor to many other DJs and radio personalities within the community.



"He taught us a lot about production," says Damon Free, Assistant Program Director at Q107.3.



Born September 1, 1948 McGiness was a mason, and Columbus Shriner.



"He was just an outstanding person and everyone was crazy about his voice," says Edgar Champagne, afternoon voice of Hip Hop 106.5.



McGinness voiced national and local commercials and won several awards as a radio personality, including being nominated into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame.



"Val was one of a kind, they just don't make them like him anymore," says Waters, who credits McGinness as one of his inspirations.



Bear O'Brian and Mark Cantrell delivered the eulogy for McGinness' funeral.



McGinness, originally from Warrensburg Missouri, is survived by his soulmate Joy Williams, his children, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a brother.

