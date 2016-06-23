MCSB candidate's company hit with multiple wage violations

The U.S. Department of Labor has found multiple wage violations at a company owned by a Muscogee County School Board candidate, costing the owner more than $100,000 in back wages.

After investigating, the Federal Department of Labor Wage and Hour division found B&O Services Incorporated in violation of minimum wage, overtime and record keeping laws.

The business is owned by JoAnne Thomas Brown, a candidate for the District 1 Muscogee County School Board seat.

"You want to be sure you have all of your ducks in a row when you are making your payroll to make sure you are in the guidance of the law and the best way to do that is to work with the Department of Labor and have them assess your programs," says Leonard Crain, President of Columbus Better Business Bureau.

Micheal D'Aquino, Public Affairs Officer for the US Department of Labor, says B&O Services paid back wages in the amount of $2,702.99 for minimum wage violations and overtime back wages of $104,077.71 found due to 73 employees totaling $106,780.70.

"Since we got the inquiry we did check that company with the Secretary of State and they are registered there and in compliance," says Craine.

We also reached out to Brown, but she was not available for comment. Officials say this an administrative investigation, not a criminal one.

The elections and registration office says Brown's candidacy will not be affected. Her opponent is Patricia Hugley Green.

Early voting for the District 1 runoffs will begin July 5, then the election will be on July 26.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.