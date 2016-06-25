Getting back-to-school immunizations during summer months is encouraged

The state of Georgia requires students enrolled in school are vaccinated for at least 13 different diseases including chickenpox, measles and meningitis.



More than 8,000 immunizations were given to children in 2015 at the West Central Health District in Muscogee County. With school starting in August, officials says it's better to get ahead of the back-to-school rush and not wait until the last minute to get the recommended immunizations.



"They can come now, we've had some people to come in recently and it's always something to get out of the way,"said Pamela Kirkland, public relations and information coordinator for the West Central Health District.

Kirkland says there are several different forms needed when registering children for school to ensure they don't miss any days.

"One is form 3231 and that shows a listing of all immunizations and that the child is up to date on all immunizations. Another form that is needed is a 3300 hundred which is an Eye, Ear and Dental screenings and that's also something we do at the health department,"



The eye, ear and dental screening is needed for pre-K and Kindergarten students as well as students entering the district for the first time.



"There haven't been any new requirements that have come out this year-but parents who have children going into the seventh grade do need to give them a booster, Tdap and meningococcal vaccine.

The health department keeps record of all vaccines given through their immunization department from birth to 18 years of age.



The Columbus Health Department will be part of a back-to-school celebration on July 16 at the Columbus Civic Center where they'll be on site to give immunizations to children at affordable prices. Some insurances will be accepted.



In the meantime you can still stop by the Health department on Comer Avenue for immunizations, and no appointment is necessary. They're open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

