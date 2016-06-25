Travis Tritt plays concert in Phenix City, kicks off first weekend of summer

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Two-time Grammy-winning country singer Travis Tritt headlined a concert filled with other country artists at the Phenix City Amphitheater.

A crowd of nearly 850 fans placed their beach chairs across the steps. Some started to form a line at 6 p.m. Friday afternoon, just so they could find the best spots inside the amphitheater and watch Tritt sing some of his top hits, like "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," "Put Some Drive In Your Country," and "I'm Gonna Be Somebody."

Matt Wingate, a Travis Tritt fan, said he's glad an artist he grew up with was able to play at a venue in the Chattahoochee Valley.

"He had his heyday back in the 90s, but he's still got good music, still got a good sound," Wingate said.

McKinley Hudson, another fan, said she too was happy see someone recognizable in the country music industry come to perform.

"A lot of good people like don't come to the amphitheater a lot," McKinley Hudson said, "so it's nice that somebody good is coming so close."



Before Tritt took the stage, two opening acts born and raised in Georgia entertained a diverse crowd of several generations of country music fans.



Cole Taylor, a singer-songwriter now based in Nashville, was the first artist to perform at Friday's concert. Second on the list, John Langston and his band played their set until 9 p.m., when Tritt appeared before an eager crowd.



Rich Mix, a fan of Tritt's for 20 years, said said the singer plays a style of music that other people can easily relate to.



"Very bluesy, the guy has got a great voice, he can jam out with the best of them," Mix said, "He's awesome."

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.