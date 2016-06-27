Social media post shows Tim Tebow praying for ailing Delta Air Lines passenger

ATLANTA (WTVM) – A Facebook post from an airline passenger shows former SEC football star and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow displaying the power of prayer on a crowded Delta Air Lines flight.

A photo taken by Richard Gotti appears to show Tebow and other passengers praying for a sick passenger on Delta Airlines flight 1772 on Sunday, June 26.

Gotti’s post says the man had apparent chest pains and went unconscious when fellow passengers and Delta Airline crew members took action. His post reads:

I have to share this story! I was traveling on Delta Airlines Flight Number 1772 from Atlanta, Georgia to Phoenix, Arizona when there was a medical emergency on board. An older gentleman began having what appeared to be heart problems, and he went unconscious. I watched strangers from all over the world and every ethnicity come to the help of this man for over an hour! Whether it was chest compressions, starting an IV, helping breathe life into this man, or praying everyone helped! I listened to shock after shock from the AED machine and still no pulse. No one gave up. I observed people praying and lifting this man up to the Lord in a way that I've never seen before. The crew of Delta Airlines were amazing. They acted in a fast and professional manner! Then all of a sudden, I observed a guy walking down the aisle. That guy was Tim Tebow. He met with the family as they cried on his shoulder! I watched Tim pray with the entire section of the plane for this man. He made a stand for God in a difficult situation. The plane landed in Phoenix and that was the first time they got a pulse back! Please share this with your friends! Pray for this man and his family, and also thank God that we still have people of faith who in times of difficulty look to the Lord!

Brian Kruse with Delta Air Lines corporate communications confirmed the incident with the ill passenger, but could not verify if Tebow was on the plane due to the airline's customer privacy policy. Kruse said Delta has expressed pride in their staff and passengers for taking action in helping the ailing man.

We can't say enough about the Delta professionals who care for our customers every day and we are grateful to our customers who are so often quick to extend kindness and care to one another.

The passenger was assisted by medical personnel with STAT-MD, and the flight departed and left for Phoenix. Kruse said that the incident happened in-flight, and the flight landed in Phoenix. Kruse also confirmed that Flight 1772 originated in Atlanta and carried 177 passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants.

On Monday, an ABC reporter confirmed the incident with representatives of Tebow.

After speaking with both Tim Tebow's reps and Delta Air Lines, ABC News can confirm this account is accurate. pic.twitter.com/aNZfzAhtMq — Jeffrey Cook (@JeffreyCook_) June 27, 2016

Both Gotti and Tebow's representatives have been contacted for comment and confirmation, but have not responded.

