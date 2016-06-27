Family speaks on reward offered for arrest of Richard Collier's murder suspect

It's been more than a month since a Columbus murder suspect has been on the run, and now the family is getting some monetary help to capture the person responsible.



The family says the money is from an anonymous donor.



Dawn Boyd, the mother of murder victim Richard Collier, is hoping the reward will help someone do the right thing and give police information on where to find the suspect Drevon Johnson.



Boyd says she often finds it hard to function since the loss of her son and was feeling helpless until someone stepped in to help.

"We received a call and the person who is anonymous and wishes to remain so has donated $5,000 in regards to leading to the arrest of Drevon Johnson," said Boyd. "We will work with that one person. We are not concerned with who they are, just to give them the money."



Her oldest child, Richard Collier was shot and killed during a house party May 14 after a fight broke out at a home on Hodges Drive.



Columbus police named Johnson a suspect in the murder and they confirmed Monday afternoon, police are still actively searching for Johnson.



"With everyone that has reached out to our family we can move on the next chapter. That they'll be some type of closure and justice. Richard was at home and he was unarmed," said Boyd.



In case Drevon Johnson is listening or watching, Boyd has a message she wants to send.



"Nobody deserves to go through this. Just do the right thing and turn himself in. Let's get his side of the story," said Boyd.



With three other children to care for, Boyd is being comforted by friends and family and remembering the good times she shared with her son.



Anonymous tips can be made to Columbus Police. Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.












































