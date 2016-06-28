Washington dad comically trolls daughter in copycat selfies

SPOKANE, WA (WTVM) – Cassie Martin is just a normal young woman with friends and a love of social media – and that hasn’t stopped since her father stepped up his selfie game.

Cassie, 19, doesn't have to worry about her friends competing with her social media photoshoots – her father, Chris Martin, is her biggest competition. He has taken to replicating her poses and posting them to his own social media. The father-daughter selfie swapping has since gone viral.

It would probably drive most girls crazy, but Cassie has a good spirit – and says her father has a great sense of humor.

“My dad has always been the comedian of the family, and him remaking my selfie is hilarious,” Cassie said.

She says that the posts have been so popular, her phone locks up from numerous notifications and people she’s being recognized in her town.

As for her father, Chris posted why he was making fun of his daughter on Instagram.

"A while ago some of you saw i was copying the photos my daughter would post on her Facebook, mainly because i told her it looked like she was trying to escort Japanese businessmen and to tone it down," he wrote. "She did a little but i still kept it up because sometimes I'm just bored. So here's the latest."

But Cassie says she doesn’t mind it too much – her dad has pranked her brother, too.

