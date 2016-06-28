Fort Benning soldier denies downloading child pornography

A Fort Benning soldier plead not guilty to five counts of felony exploitation of children Tuesday afternoon in his first court appearance.

Christopher Delgasso was arrested Friday for allegedly downloading more than 50,000 files of child pornography.



Judge Mary Buckner set bond totaling $125,000 for Delgesso, $25,000 for each one of his five charges.



Columbus Police Detective Donald Kraus testified Delgesso told police before he was arrested at his Midland Chase Loop home, he had several hard drives and other devices full of child pornography.



"I asked Delgesso how many times or how many files he thought he had and he said too many to count. I said thousands? He said more than that," says Kraus.



A search warrant indicated an IP address linked Kraus to the downloads.



"Delgesso said he started watching child pornography when he was 13 or 14 years old," says Kraus.



Delgesso is married with two kids. His children are being interviewed and examined for signs of abuse by Columbus' Children's Treehouse child advocacy center.



Kraus said his department has been contacted by other parents who say their children stayed overnight at Delgesso's home, and their children will be interviewed as well.



"Delgesso asked us if there was anything he could do to make all of this go away," says Kraus.



Delgesso's case was bound over to Superior Court.

