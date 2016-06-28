Overhead Door tech captures black bear on camera in East Alabama

A black bear was seen roaming through parts of Lanett and Valley Monday. (Source: WTVM)

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – It was not a sight you see every day for some people in two East Alabama cities. A black bear was seen roaming through parts of Lanett and Valley Monday.

News Leader 9 Irisha Jones spoke with a man who was able to capture the bear in action on his cellphone.

In his own words, Cody Clark says it was an uncommon sight that blew his mind. Clark, a technician for Overhead Door Company in Columbus, was on a service call in Valley when he saw a black bear in someone's yard.

Clark thought it was a trash can before it started to move. After slowing down to get a closer look— he pulled out his phone and recorded a video of the bear moving around.

"It's not like he was scared of the vehicle or me. I wasn't really making much noise. But it didn't seem like he was overly aggressive but he was definitely not afraid of me," said Clark.

At one point, Clark says the bear was at least 10 feet in front of his truck. Another black bear was sighted in Tallapoosa County last week.

The bear was reported eating through trash cans in a residential area. Officials do not know if it is the same bear that was in Chambers County Monday.

The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries say you may be seeing more black bears because it is mating season.

They mention the most important thing to remember is if you encounter a bear do not run from the bear and back away slowly.

