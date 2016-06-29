Black bear captured in Opelika, released into the wild

More on the Web

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police have captured the black bear that was spotted on Wednesday and relocated it to the wild.

The bear was spotted and captured near Vero Court in Opelika. It was sedated and wildlife experts successfully transferred the bear to a safe location.

A black bear was also spotted on South Avenue in Lanett on Monday.

However, if you ever encounter or observe a black bear here are some suggested tips:

Do not be frightened.

Do not approach the animal.

Do not run from the bear; back away slowly.

Stand tall and upright and make loud noises.

Avoid direct eye contact with the bear.

Make sure the bear has an unobstructed direction to escape.

Never purposely feed a bear.

Never approach a bear with cubs; this will provoke an attack.

If you spot a bear you can report it online at OutdoorAlabama.com. You can also contact the Alabama Game Warden at (334) 242-3469.

