Columbus woman battling cancer gets complete beauty makeover

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Keeping a promise to those battling cancer in the Valley is what Wednesday was all about for one Columbus salon as they gave their second free makeover to one local woman.

The Hair Kinections Salon and Hair loss Center off Veterans Parkway pledges a free makeover each month.

"Dealing with cancer is going through a whole lot of pain, and the ups and downs, and you get mad a lot because you feel like you're handicap," said Sheila Fletcher, who walked through the doors of the salon with down spirits, and the help of a cane, all for a big surprise.

Fletcher has been battling colon cancer for years and often travels to Atlanta for treatment, but Wednesday's treatment in Columbus was brand new for her.

"We just want people to see that we're here, and the service that we provide on a day like today is 100 percent free, the client pays for absolutely nothing," said Tonia Bell, salon owner.

A special transformation for one Columbus woman battling cancer. I'll have her makeover before and after shots@WTVM pic.twitter.com/dzYcWXOOcU — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) June 29, 2016

Fletcher got a makeover from head to toe which included a facial, wig, new clothes, makeup to keep, and more. Bell says her salon is the only in Georgia that partners with the Hello Gorgeous of Hope organization that provides these totally free makeovers.



"Positivity in some sense, so they can feel like they've had a day of just feeling normal," said Bell.



However, after the big reveal, Fletcher felt anything but normal. She felt like a million bucks.



"The most beautiful woman in the world right now. I tell you, this has been awesome," said Fletcher.



Wearing a smile that comes out far less than it should, her makeover even gave her the courage to ditch her cane for a while. It was total transformation on the inside and out.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.