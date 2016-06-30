Aflac named in best workplaces in Fortune 500

(WTVM) – Columbus-based Aflac is once again being recognized as a top employer.

Aflac was one of the companies named best workplaces out of Fortune 500 companies in an article published on Wednesday. The list is based on comparisons with other Fortune 500 companies.

"Aflac is very honored and proud of its reputation as a great place to work," said Cathrine Blades, Senior VP of Corporate Communications.

Blades says it's become one of Fortune's top places to work because it cares about its employees.

According to Aflac Inc. among the company’s 10,000 worldwide employees, 93 percent of employees say they are proud to work at Aflac.



"We have great leadership and great employees who take care of our customers very, very well," Blades said.



Providing health insurance for more than 50 million people worldwide, Blades says she believes the amenities provided to employees also helped it rank in at Fortune's number five best place to work among 16 other Fortune 500 companies.

Nearly half of employees use flexible scheduling at Aflac or commonly called "dream schedules," allowing employees to begin work as early as 5:30 a.m., and request PTO by the day, week or hour.



Darcy Brito, Business PR Manager at Aflac, says she enjoys the parent-friendly perks: onsite child care, 30 days paid paternity, and the work and family resource center.

"If I am having moments where I want to connect with my son or sons in this case I can easily come,” Brito said. “It puts me at ease so I can focus on work."



"A really wonderfully opportunity for parents to be close to their children during the day, but still have the autonomy to be able to be in the office but not only to know their children are being taken care of but they have that proximity," Blades said.

“In a recent article, FORTUNE noted that Aflac is No. 5 on its list of the Best Workplaces in the Fortune 500,” the company posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday. “As one of only 16 Fortune 500 companies to appear on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list in 2016, Aflac — which has 18 consecutive appearances on that list — was compared to other Fortune 500 companies.”

You can read the full report from Great Place to Work on Aflac by clicking here.

The top 10 on this list are:

Alphabet (Google) Stryker Salesforce USAA Aflac Goldman Sachs Hilton Worldwide Publix Super Markets Whole Foods Market Cisco Systems

