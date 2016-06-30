Mississippi woman on FBI top 10 list, wanted for killing pregnant woman

(WTVM) – A Mississippi native is now on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list for killing a pregnant woman in Milwaukee, and has ties to several other states.

The FBI says Shanika S. Minor, 24, is wanted for murdering a 23-year-old woman who was 9 months pregnant, in Milwaukee, WI, on March 6, 2016.

Minor allegedly shot the woman because she believed that the woman disrespected her family during an argument about loud music being played from the victim’s home on March 5.

According to witnesses, Minor tried to fight the woman, her mother’s neighbor at a duplex, earlier on March 5. During that time, she showed a gun and fired it in the air, before leaving the scene with other people.

Shortly before 3:00 a.m. on March 6, Minor returned to the neighbor's residence, gained entry into the common hallway of the duplex, and met the woman by the rear door of her residence. Minor’s mother again ran to the scene, positioned herself between her daughter and the woman and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Minor allegedly reached over her mother’s shoulder and fired a round from her firearm towards the woman, striking her in the chest.

The victim retreated into her residence where she immediately collapsed and died. Her unborn child, due within a week, also died before emergency medical personnel arrived. Minor fled the scene and has not been seen since.

On March 9, a local arrest warrant was issued for Minor charging her with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree intentional homicide – unborn child.

“The senseless and tragic murder of an innocent woman and unborn child demands justice and the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department will not rest until justice is achieved. The addition of Shanika S. Minor to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List,” combines federal law enforcement resources with MPD’s efforts, and is certainly appreciated. We are optimistic that this federal assistance and national attention will result in a swift arrest,” said Milwaukee Police Department, Assistant Chief William Jessup of the Investigations and Intelligence Bureau.

On April 27, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, charging Minor with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Minor may have been in contact with people in Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio and possibly Georgia, where investigators state she has extended family.

Minor is an American citizen who was born on Nov. 29, 1991, in Mississippi.

She is described as a Black female, 5’6” tall, 165 pounds, medium build, with black hair and brown eyes. Minor has a tattoo on her lower abdomen, which is a display of roses. The roses are a cover-up of an earlier tattoo and not all of the petals are colored in. Some petals are shaded in red, while others are outlined in black. Minor’s occupation was newspaper delivery.

Also, Minor does not have any history of travel internationally, or any contact with people living outside the U.S.

Minor should be considered armed and extremely dangerous; the FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to her arrest.

For possible sightings outside the United States, please contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. The FBI’s Milwaukee Division can be reached at 414-276-4684.

Additional information concerning Shanika S. Minor including her wanted poster, and, the FBI’s List of “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” can be found by visiting the FBI’s Internet Home page at http://www.fbi.gov. ?

Since its inception, 509 fugitives have been on the "Top 10" list, and 476 have been apprehended or located. In total, 157 fugitives have been captured/located as a result of citizen cooperation.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.