Early voting for Muscogee Co. runoff elections starts Tuesday, July 5

Early voting for runoff elections starts Tuesday, July 5 in Muscogee County.



The races in the runoffs include Congressional District 3 on the Republican side. Mike Crane is up against Drew Ferguson.



For School Board, the races will be District 1. The incumbent Pat Hugley Green faces Joann Thomas-Brown



In District 7, Cathy Williams is up against Shelia D. Williams.



Of the 26 precincts, only 21 of them will be open for voting. Those closed are:

National Infantry Museum

Faith Tabernacle

St. Andrew Church

Salvation Army Church

Psalmond Recreation Center

The Elections and Voter Registration Office says just because your precinct is open for voting, everyone isn't eligible to vote.



"If you voted democratic in the primary, you will be unable to vote in the Republican run off in the congressional district 3. But if you voted non partisan or did not vote at all, you will be able to vote and anyone can vote for school board district 1 or 7 because they are non partisan but you have to live in that district," said Nancy Boren, Director of Elections and Voter registration.



A runoff is required for the top two candidates when no one receives 50 percent of the vote.



Early voting starts Tuesday, July 5 through July 22 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Constituents can only participate in early voting at the City Services Center, located on Macon Road.



Election day is Tuesday, July 26.



A low voter turnout is expected because not all precincts are open and not all voters are eligible to vote.



