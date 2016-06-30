2016 fireworks reminders for Georgia residents

One of the biggest days of the year for people to use fireworks is in just a few days.

In fact, some people will start the Fourth of July celebrations this weekend.



But before you get to using fireworks you buy, remember the new laws in Georgia regarding fireworks usage.



It's been a full year since exploding fireworks became legal in Georgia other than being able to use sparklers or poppers.



The TNT Fireworks stand at the Walmart on Manchester Expressway is one of three TNT stands in Columbus.



The group is selling all kinds of fireworks from rockets and fountains and proceeds will go to help the Masonic Children's Home in Macon, GA.



Last year people were able to shoot off fireworks until 2 a.m. but because of complaints a new law was put in place to scale back the hours.



"On any regular day you can use fireworks day between 10 A.M. and 9 p.m. and then 9 p.m.up to and including 11:59 p.m. if allowed by local noise ordinance. There are a few exceptions to that on Jan. 1, July 3, July 4, and Dec. 31 of each year after 9 p.m. and up to and including the time of 11:59 p.m," said Ricky Shores, Fire Marshal Columbus Dept. of Fire & EMS.



"A lot of people don't know that's it's now legal in Georgia. It was passed in July 2015 and the new law allowed us to do this for nonprofits for up to 30 days a year," said Phil Harris, Rose Hill Masons.



People must also be 18 years old or older to buy fireworks from a licensed dealer.

Fireworks can't be used indoors or within the right-of-way of a public street or highway, ad you must be at least a 100 feet away from gas stations, airports, jails or prisons.



The fire department asks people to use common sense and read the directions when using fireworks.



TNT will be set up from 10 a.m. to midnight until July 5, and they're even offering a 10 percent discount for active military.



