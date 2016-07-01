Wilson Homes murder suspect turns himself in to police Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A teen wanted in connection to the death of 16-year-old Lekeshia Moses has turned himself in to police.

Lernard Bonner, 17, turned himself in on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., according to his attorney Mark Shelnutt. An arrest warrant was issued to Bonner on Friday.

The coroner's office said that Lekeshia Moses, 16, was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center at 10:57 a.m. Moses died from a gunshot wound to the face after being shot at Wilson Homes, located at 3400 8th Avenue, around 9:30 a.m.

Bonner is set to appear in Recorder's Court on Tuesday, July 5 at 8 a.m.

Anyone with additional information please contact Sergeant Randy Long at (706)-225-4260 or (706)-653-3400.

