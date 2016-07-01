PHOTO: GA teen makes emergency plane landing on golf course

PEACHTREE CITY, GA (WTVM) – “Never underestimate this rising generation!”

Those are the words of Steph Lund, the mother of a 17-year-old Georgia girl who had to make an emergency landing on a neighboring golf course on June 29.

A post on the Peachtree City Police Department Facebook page shows Sierra, 17, had to make an emergency landing on the Planterra Ridge Golf Course near the #11 tee box on June 29.

Sierra has received a great amount of praise for the safe landing – she was unharmed and posed in a picture next to the small plane, with a golf game going on in the background.

In a response to the post, Lund said that an engine failure forced the emergency landing during her daughter’s student pilot training.

Lund wrote:

Hi! This is Sierra's relieved and very proud mom. Sierra was in the process of completing one of her solo cross countries which is a requirement for student pilots. After take off the engine went out and she had to make an emergency landing. So thankful for her amazing instructor who taught her how to pilot the airplane in a situation like this. As a parent of a student pilot you often wonder if your child will stay calm and recall what she has been trained to do. Happy to report Sierra did just that! I am also so thankful for everyone's kind comments, her support and family at #falconfield, and to the PTC police and fire that responded so quickly. Side note: Never underestimate this rising generation! So many of them are doing amazing things!!!

Nice landing, Sierra!

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.