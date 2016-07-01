Bike ride to honor Columbus hit and run victim

Asia's mother says because of her daughter's tenacity, she has made huge strides in her progress to overcome traumatic brain injury after the accident. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Sunday, July 3 will make one year since a Columbus woman was severely injured in a hit and run accident.

Asia Hoskins almost lost her life in the near fatal hit and run accident at Lawyers Ln. near 10th St. in Columbus. To this day, she is still unable to walk or talk.

Her mother says because of her daughter's tenacity, she has made huge strides in her progress to overcome traumatic brain injury after the accident one year ago.

William Tarver is the suspect in the incident. Tarver was allegedly speed-racing on Lawyers Ln. when his car hit Hoskins’ car, leaving her in critical condition for several weeks. Hoskins was 19-years-old at the time of the incident. She turned 20 in January.

Family and friends will come together Sunday for a motorcycle bike ride as a celebration of life in honor of Hoskins.

Her mother is thankful for the continued support throughout the year.

"It's been a tough year. She's a strong girl, and we're just happy that she is here with us. Everything is not the way that we want it but she's still here. We lost a lot but we gained so much," said Valerie Ghant, mother.

“To bring awareness to the city about traumatic brain injury and about the incident that happened is something I want to be part of on a continuing basis," said Erika Strickland- Jade Social Club.

The ride will start at 5 p.m. at the Walgreens on Wynnton Rd. and will pass by the accident scene on Lawyers Ln. and continue through other parts of the city.

Afterwards, there will be food and fellowship with family and friends. For more information call 706-332-1666.

The suspect, William Tarver is in the Russell County Jail facing attempted murder charges in an unrelated case.

No word yet on when he will face charges in Muscogee County for his alleged involvement in the hit and run case in Columbus.

