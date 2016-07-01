Old school music concert kicks off 4th of July weekend

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Families across the Chattahoochee Valley started celebrating the Fourth of July weekend as soon as work was over, with a free concert in Uptown Columbus.



Music fans from across generations danced all Friday night the Old School Block Party, an event hosted by both iHeart Media and the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts.



A crowd of hundreds set up some beach chairs and their coolers to beat the heat outside on the Rivercenter patio facing 10th Street in Uptown Columbus.



iHeart Media invited some local artists on stage, like Chemistry Project, along with the headliner, R&B singer Slim, who's the lead singer of the band 112.



Derrick Greene, better known as "Lil' D" on 98.3 the beat, said the party is the perfect lead in to celebrate all things old school, and all things red white and blue.



"We're giving entertainment, value to the city of Columbus," Greene said, "and we're going to enjoy the rest of this holiday weekend."



Norman Easterbrook, the Rivercenter's executive director, said concerts like the Old School Block Party, and events that are scheduled for the Fourth of July weekend, help bring the citizens of Columbus together to celebrate our music and identity as U.S. citizens.



"We do this, in many ways, to start off and have a great time during Fourth of July," Easterbrook said. " celebrate our country's heritage, celebrate our country's popular music and the cultural heritage that makes us a great country," he said.



Greene said Friday's event, which is the second one they've hosted in collaboration with the Rivercenter this year, had a target audience in mind. Specifically, an older generation of music lovers who prefer listening to R&B, Soul and old school dance music.



With the holiday weekend, Greene said, it makes for a great introduction for a younger crowd to listen to original American styles of music.



At one point during the concert, performers led the crowd in a flag tribute, in honor of Fourth of July.



At that moment, all current and former members of every military branch were recognized for their service, and making sure all those gathered at the party would freely celebrate the holiday weekend.

