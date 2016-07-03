CPD: 21st Ave. homicide victim also had warrant for 2015 murder

Police on the scene of a death investigation near Cusseta Road and 21st Avenue Sunday morning. (Source: Georgia Ellyse/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man was killed early Sunday morning in the area of Cusseta Road and 21st Avenue.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Terry Cobb, 29. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:07 a.m.

Cobb is the brother of Kenneth Holloway, Jr., 25, the Columbus man who was killed on June 18 on 17th Ave.

Police are investigating the scene. There is no word on suspects at this time.

Officials have also confirmed that Cobb had an active murder warrant for his arrest for the murder of Blake Berry, which occurred on July 4, 2015.

The Columbus Police Department's Fugitive Squad had been actively searching for Cobb since the murder warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 9, 2015.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the murder of Cobb to contact Sergeant Wendy Holland at 706-225-4453, the Fugitive Squad or the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

