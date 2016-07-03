Columbus family pleads for end to violence after 2 brothers murdered

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Police say Terry Cobb, the latest victim of gun violence in the city, was the brother of Kenneth Holloway Jr., 25, who was murdered three weeks ago on 17th Ave.

Sunday morning's homicide is Columbus' 14th homicide in 2016. The city had 22 last year, according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office.

Jerome Lawson and his loved ones have seen the recent violence take two family members. Lawson said the brothers' mother, Ruby Dee, has been like a second mother to him, and Holloway and Cobb, his brothers.

" just buried her son like a week ago," Lawson said. "Now it's the second son."

Police arrived near the intersection of Cusseta Rd and 21st Avenue to the scene of this 4th of July weekend's second homicide.

There, they found 29-year-old Terry Cobb lying on the ground, shot once. The coroner's office pronounced Cobb dead at Midtown Medical Center at 6:07 a.m.

Lawson said he got a phone call from one of Holloway and Cobb's brothers, who's currently serving time in prison, crying at finding out the tragic news.

"I was just telling him, you know, just be strong." Lawson said. "There's nothing right to say in a situation like this," he said.

Lawson said he now wants to plead to the community, to stop the senseless shooting that has taken his two younger cousins.

"I hope I can appeal to somebody that's willing to listen," he said."

To say, look at your surroundings. You know, everything that's happened is a result of our own hand, and we've got to do better, because if we don't, we're going to be the ones that suffer the most," he said.

Columbus police have the man believed to be responsible for Holloway's murder, Torrance Menefee, in custody.

However, they are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for Cobb's death. Contact the homicide division at (706) 653-3400 if you have any information.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.