Columbus teen accused of killing teen girl at Wilson apartments pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus teen made his first court appearance Tuesday morning after police say he shot a 16-year-old girl inside of her Wilson Apartment home Friday morning.

Lernard Bonner, 17, plead not guilty to the murder of Lekeisha Moses who was going to be a sophomore at Carver High School.



According to the Columbus Police Department, Moses was lying in bed after she was shot in the face around 9:30 a.m Friday morning. Moses was transported to Midtown Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 10:57 a.m.



Bonner’s Defense Attorney William Kendrick asked detectives if anyone in the home witnessed the shooting.



According to Columbus Police Detectives there were two adults and three or four children in the Wilson apartment home located at 3400 8th Avenue at the time of the shooting. Detectives told the Judge that Bonner "hugged one of the witnesses and said sorry I didn’t mean to do it.”



Detectives also testified that there was no indication of an argument leading up to the murder.



“Not knowing what happened makes it really difficult, when you don’t know what happened to your child that makes it difficult,” said Marilyn Butler, Moses' grandmother after court.

Butler says she never saw Bonner and never heard Moses talk about him.



“Lekeisha smiled all the time, she was a cheerful person, she loved to shop, she was a good child,” said Butler.



Bonner has not made a statement to police yet, his case was bound over to Superior Court.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.