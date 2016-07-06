July named Re-Entry Awareness Month by GA governor

More than 2.6 million people have criminal records on file in the state of Georgia, but once some of the prisoners return to society it can be a difficult transition.



NewLife-Second Chance Outreach in Columbus provides supportive services to people with criminal records.



Because of their efforts to help those once in jail or prison transition back into their community, Governor Nathan Deal named July Re-Entry Awareness Month.



During this month they will help equip, empower and restore the lives of those once incarcerated by providing workforce development, job placement, and educational training.



Wednesday starts a series of events with an "Ex-offender, Returning Citizen" support group at their suite on 416 12th Street. Another support group is planned for Wednesday, July 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.



The group's goal is to help prevent people from going back down the wrong path and end up back in prison.



"A lot of times people get back in trouble because of the people they are hanging around with," said President Waleisah Wilson. "We want to encourage people to change the circle they are dealing with."



Wilson started the nonprofit after she was convicted and served a year in prison.

For the first time, NewLife will be expanding their services to help people in Russell County including Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, and Muscogee.



They will have a re-entry awareness fellowship at Phillips Temple on Saturday, July 9 at 11 a.m. in Phenix City.



Click here for a full list of activities in July.



Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.













