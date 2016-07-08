Suspect in deadly Columbus house party shooting arrested in Clayton Co.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The suspect in a deadly house party shooting in May has been arrested in another Georgia county, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Early on July 8, members of the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Drevon Quantez Johnson in Jonesboro, GA.

Johnson was wanted for the murder of Richard Collier at 5908 Hodges Drive on May 14.

Johnson was arrested without incident and transported to the Clayton County Jail. Johnson will be picked up and transported back to Columbus where he will have a preliminary hearing in Recorders Court on July 9 at 8 a.m., which will be reset for July 15 at 9 a.m.

We would like to thank the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force along with the Clayton County Police Department for their assistance in capturing Johnson.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.