Columbus radio stations 'stop music & start the conversation' for nation's issues

Davis Broadcasting is stopping the music on several of the company's stations during prime time broadcasting Friday afternoon to start a dialogue regarding the recent national and local violence.



"We are going to allow our listeners to call in and talk about the issues going on in our community," says Michael Soul, Program Director for Davis Broadcasting.



Friday at 5 p.m. Foxie 105, K92.7, Praise 100.7 and WOKS 1340AM will interrupt its regular programming and air a simulcast called "Stop the music, stop the violence."



"It's one of the most listened to hours on our stations and so we feel like that's a great way to impact everyone and engage everyone at the same time," says Soul.



Soul says in addition to taking listeners calls they will interview a law enforcement officer, an attorney, a pastor and other community leaders.

