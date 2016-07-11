Supply collection underway for 70 percent poverty level schools

Schools in need across Columbus, Phenix City, and Harris County are depending on donations from the community for school supplies for the start of school.

The United Way is now working with dozens of local businesses and independent donors to collect those needed supplies.

You have until July 18 to drop off school supplies for young students in Kindergarten through second grade.

United Way representatives are looking for the following items:

- Backpacks- clear or mesh preferred

- 3-Ring Binder, 1 inch

- Notebook paper (wide ruled)

- Composition notebooks

- Index cards

- Washable markers

- Crayons (24 pack)

- Erasers

- Glue sticks

- Scissors (for young children)

- #2 Pencils (dozen pack)

Event coordinators say without these supplies, many children wouldn't have anything to start the school year off right.

"The reason we chose the title one schools is because we were told by the school district that about 70 percent of the children in those schools are at the poverty level, and it's really hard sometimes for parents to come up with a backpack and supplies, especially if they have more than one child in school," said Denise Guthrie, Special Event Coordinator for United Way

The United Way will host a big collection day this upcoming Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon Road Library. You can also donate the above listed items at any time to:

- The Columbus Chamber of Commerce

- United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

- Central Activities Center in Phenix City

- Phenix City Fire Department

- PMB Broadcasting

- North Columbus Library

