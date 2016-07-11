Columbus man convicted in 2012 barbershop murder asks to withdraw guilty plea

One of three men charged in the 2012 murder of a Columbus barbershop owner is now requesting to withdraw his guilty plea.

Demetrice Scott appeared before Judge Art Smith on Monday morning, nearly one month after being sentenced to 30 years in prison.



Scott was the only defendant in the murder of barbershop owner Charlie Artis who pled guilty and negotiated a plea deal with the District Attorney's office.

In exchange for Scott's testimony against his co-defendants, Edward Lee and Dantevious Doleman, Scott's charges were reduced, resulting in a shorter sentence.



Scott cited in a note to the judge he felt his attorney, Robert Wadkins, was "ineffective," lied to him about the plea deal and never returned his calls, letters or emails.



Judge Smith told the courtroom before he could make a decision about Scott's request to withdraw his plea, Scott's case would need to be reassigned to another public defender.



"A concern of the defense throughout this case was the lack of transparency by the State. This recent development seems to further support that concern," says Lee's defense attorney Jennifer Curry.



The District Attorney's office declined an interview at this time.

Judge Smith says he will set another hearing for Scott's request within the next 30 days.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.