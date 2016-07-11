Chattahoochee Valley residents catch Pokémania

A video game from the late 1990s is resurfacing as a new game app for your cell phones.



After Pokemon GO was released in the U.S. last week, millions of people are keeping a close eye on their phones.



Dozens of people of all ages were trying to catch as many Pokémon as they could along Broadway in Columbus on Monday afternoon.

Some were in groups or walking by themselves, and the reason for people coming downtown is because most of the historical places are PokeStops.



The phone app Pokémon GO uses your phone's GPS and clock to detect where and when you are in the game and make Pokémon "appear" on your phone screen so you can go and catch them.



Cannon Brew Pub on Broadway is considered a gym where Pokémon can fight each other, and they've seen an increase in business because of the game.



"A lot of people have come in. I'll find people with their Pokémon hats and stuff and I instantly know and I ask what team are you guys," said Desi Evans of Cannon Brew Pub.



News Leader 9 caught up with a youth group from Evangel Temple playing the game. They say a lot of churches are Pokémon stops, and they plan to use it to witness to others.



"It works for us. It gets people to come to church and we'll welcome them to come on in and get some free goodies from Pokémon and come here about Jesus," said a member of Evangel Temple Youth Group.



"When we were younger we all kind of imagined what it would be like it Pokémon were real. Now that this is out, it's giving you a more realistic feel," said

Antojuan Reddrick, Pokémon GO player.



Now while the game might seem like all fun and games, teens arrested in Missouri used the app to commit several robberies.



Another user even found a dead body while playing the game.

The Ladonia Volunteer Fire Department in Russell County says they are a Pokemon GO PokeStop, but they urge people to not Pokemon GO and drive.

