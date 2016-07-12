Kevin Hart brings comedy tour to Columbus Aug. 7

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One of America’s top comedic actors is bringing his comedy tour to Columbus this summer.

Kevin Hart will be in Columbus on Sunday, Aug. 7 for his What Now? Comedy Tour. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday and can be purchased here. Prices begin at $75.50.

