Eufaula PD investigating elderly man’s disappearance as homicide

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – The Eufaula Police Department said they are now investigating the disappearance of an elderly man as a homicide.

"We do not have a single person of interest at this time but we are actively investigating it as a homicide at this time," said Eufaula Chief of Police Steven Watkins.

During a press conference on Tuesday, police said Jimmy Glenn, 78, had been missing since July 8. Police said that his gold 2012 Chevrolet Impala was located about a quarter of a mile from his home.

"His vehicle was located off of brick yard road about a quarter of a mile from his home," Chief Watkins said.

Police did say that Glenn’s body has not been recovered, but evidence found prompted the homicide investigation.

Eufaula police did not give any other details about the nature of the evidence found or leads on any suspects, but did say they believe an arrest will be made.

"We miss him, we love him and we want him home and I wanted to ask that if anybody know anything please, please call the police department no matter how big or how small you might think it is, just call. Please call," said Glenn’s daughter Renee Robinson. "This is a family of faith and we have faith that we gonna bring him home."

More than 100 people attended a prayer vigil for Glenn on Tuesday afternoon at First African Baptist Church.

?Afterwards, many of the attendees went to the police station in support of Glenn's family.

"To know him was to love him, everybody loved him,” Robinson said. “He was sweet, he was kind to everybody, he didn't have an angry bone in his body."

"He was well-known in the community,” Chief Watkins said. “He was a janitor for the school system for a long time he worked with one of the local funeral homes."

"My father was a good man, he is a good man, he’s a kind man, he’s a grandfather, he’s a great grandfather and I just want to say to the public if you know something, say something," Robinson said.

