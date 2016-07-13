Man robbed in Auburn while playing Pokemon Go, 4 arrested

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn Police Department is urging players of the wildly popular mobile game Pokemon Go be vigilant after a man was robbed while playing the game on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim reported the robbery outside of a closed building in the 900 block of S. College Street at 3 a.m. on July 13.

The victim told police that he was playing Pokémon Go on his cell phone, which directed him to the building. While outside of the closed building, he was approached by four black males and robbed at gunpoint.

Officers were given the description of the four suspects, who fled the scene in a vehicle, after robbing him of his cell phone and charger, valued at more $500.

Vincent C. Lockhart, 20, Walter J. Tatum, 18, Travonn D. Cowan, 18 and Jeffrey L. Colvert Jr, 18, all from Tuskegee, were found occupying a vehicle in the area, identified them as the individuals responsible for the robbery and took them into custody.

Lockhart, Tatum, Cowan and Colvert were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault. They were transported to the Lee County Jail, where they will be eligible for a $101,000 bond.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of being robbed and was treated at EAMC emergency room and later released. All of the property taken in the robbery was recovered by police.

APD wants to remind players of the game to be aware of their surroundings in light of other armed robberies of people playing the game. They also urge users to not play the game while driving.

“There have been recent reports around the country related to the Pokémon app and the risk of being distracted by its use while driving and/or becoming the victim of a crime,” a press release said. “The Auburn Police Division, as always, reminds motorists to refrain from distracted driving. Furthermore, citizens should avoid meeting with those not known to them in unfamiliar areas, particularly as a result of internet communications, gaming and the like.”

