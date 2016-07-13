Woodbury officials discuss upcoming Walking Dead geocache trail

You may be able to spot some zombies in Meriwether County, about 50 miles north of Columbus, when a new geocaching trail is launched very soon.



It's just for fans of the television series "The Walking Dead."



"It's one more thing we are adding to the mix and promote our tourism," said Lewis Higgins with the Visitors Information Center.



Meriwether County is full of historic sites like the Little White House and the Bulloch House restaurant.



Now county officials are adding in famous filming sites in Woodbury from the AMC television series "The Walking Dead."



"We'll bring up Geocaching, 'Do you know what that is?' Do you like to hike or are you a Walking Dead fan and we carry on the conversation in that way," said Higgins.



Coming soon is a geocaching trail setup in the real town of Woodbury for fans of the zombie series. It works like a scavenger hunt using a GPS.



The Welcome Center in Warm Springs will be the first stop for directions and passports. Then you'll head about 10 miles down to Woodbury.



"Inside the passports are different figures and at each location you go to there will be stamps and after all the stamps, you'll come in and get a different prize," said Higgins.



One of the places you may visit in Woodbury is the now-closed Riverside Inn Bar and Grill. It was a filming site during a season four episode and was turned into the BBQ restaurant, Joe and Joe Jr.'s.



The welcome center says other filming locations include closed places in Manchester, GA.



With several other Geocaching sites in Meriwether County, officials are hoping 'The Real Woodbury Zombie GeoQuest" will continue to give their tourism industry a boost.



They're planning to get the word out about the trail through Geocaching sites and tourism groups.



For more information contact The Meriwether County Chamber of Commerce at 706-655-2558.



Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.













